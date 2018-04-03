Bus driver threatened at knifepoint while at Metrolink stop, Burbank police say

A Los Angeles man is in custody after police said he threatened a bus driver at the Burbank Metrolink station with a knife.
Miguel Herrera, 32, is accused by authorities of allegedly brandishing a knife at the driver after following him to the station's restroom area on Thursday around 4:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.
He said witnesses heard Herrera yelling at the driver before pulling out the knife.
"It sounds like this started as an argument when the bus driver was waiting to use the restroom for an extended period of time," Green said in an email.
Herrera was eventually detained by a deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A knife was recovered from his waistband, according to Green.
Described by Green as a transient, Herrera was on probation at the time of the incident and was not allowed to possess any weapons.
