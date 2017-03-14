Transient arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on worker at aid center

A transient is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on a worker at the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, known as BTAC, Monday morning, police said.

Kenneth Jackson, 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office after reportedly attacking a 50-year-old woman who works at the aid center — located at 1304 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank.

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the department received a call from the center at around 9:30 a.m. regarding a man armed with a knife.

He said Jackson was holding a woman against her will inside an office.

"When officers arrived, they quickly formed a team to enter the building and rescue the employee," Green said. "As police officers entered, the female managed to escape to safety."

Jackson was placed into custody without incident, and a knife was recovered from the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a head wound she received when Jackson allegedly threw a metal box at her during the incident, according to Green.

Barbara Howell, the center's chief executive, said an incident like this has never happened before in BTAC's 43 years of existence. The nonprofit provides short-term assistance to many of the homeless and low-income residents in Burbank.

In response to the attack, Howell said the center will scale back some of its services for the next several days as well as limit the number of people who are allowed inside the facility. She said the nonprofit will evaluate how it can ensure its workers' safety while still providing services.

"We're trying to address the emotional needs and concerns of the volunteers and our staff as we move forward," she said.

Jackson is currently being held in lieu of $70,000 bail. He is scheduled to be in court today.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc