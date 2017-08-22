Vehicle struck by train in Burbank, 1 person hospitalized

The Burbank Police Department is investigating reports of a vehicle struck by a passing train Tuesday evening.

The call came in sometime around 6:15 p.m. of the incident near Vanowen and Buena Vista streets. Burbank police said at least one person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

No fatalities have been reported, according to police.

The area surrounding the collision was closed to traffic, both for cars and trains. A Metrolink representative was called to the scene.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc