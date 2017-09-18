Armed man robs Burbank Walgreens, police say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Burbank Walgreens at gunpoint Monday morning.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m. at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1028 S. San Fernando Blvd. According to the Burbank Police Department, a man entered the store and brandished what appeared to be a dark semi-automatic handgun at an employee while demanding money.

The man then fled from the store through an alleyway with an unknown amount of cash.

He is described as black, wearing a dark coat with a gray and white hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Police said the employee was unharmed.

