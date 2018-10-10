BURBANK LEADER

Gun recovered during incident in Walmart this week may have been stolen, Burbank police say

By
Oct 10, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Police have identified 44-year-old Darryl Coleman, a transient from Memphis, Tenn., as the man who had a gun in the Walmart in Burbank's Empire Center on Monday. (Burbank Leader)

Authorities have identified a man who brought a handgun into a Burbank Walmart on Monday, and they are now looking to see if the firearm was stolen.

Darryl Coleman, a 44-year-old transient from Memphis, Tenn., was arrested after police responded to reports around 1:15 p.m. of a man who had a gun in his waistband. Although the man was armed, he never brandished or threatened anyone with the firearm.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said witnesses did say the man seemed agitated and was talking to himself in the store.

“It’s unclear what his motives or intentions were,” he said. “He made some statements about keeping the firearm on himself for protection.”

Green described the weapon as a pistol and said it might have been reported stolen out of the Tennessee area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and was identified as Coleman.

He's currently being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.

