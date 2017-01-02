First responders save man from Burbank wash on New Year's Eve

A man had to be rescued from rushing water early Saturday evening on a rainy New Year’s Eve.

The Burbank Fire Department responded to calls of a man stuck in the wash near North Naomi Street and Tulare Avenue around 5:16 p.m. Four fire engines, one truck and two urban search and rescue units responded to the incident, according to an official with the Verdugo Fire Communications Center.

The man was pulled out an hour later. Units from Glendale and Pasadena were also dispatched to the scene.

Burbank Fire Battalion Chief Ron Barone said the man is in his 30s and possibly a transient. He was unharmed from the incident.

It’s currently unknown how the man got trapped in the wash.

