Burbank High’s ASB adviser left wondering why she no longer has assignment

“I was called in the day after Memorial Day, and we had just a brief meeting,” Miller said of her talk with Bertram. “[Bertram] told me, ‘We are moving in a different direction.’ My first question was, ‘Is this disciplinary?’ My second question was, ‘Is this about my job performance or my work ethic?’ He said ‘no’ to both of those [questions], and he actually used the word ‘phenomenal’ in regards to my work activities and my work ethic and job performance.”