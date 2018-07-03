Burbank library evacuated after officials discover white-powder-like substance

A white substance that was found in the Burbank Central Library and prompted its evacuation on Tuesday morning turned out to be talcum powder, according to authorities.
The powder was first discovered near the library’s first-floor computers and, out of an abundance of caution, officials evacuated the building, according to Simone McFarland, a city spokeswoman.
She said the Glendale Fire Department’s hazmat team was called in to evacuate patrons.
Officials eventually deemed the powder to be harmless.
Glenoaks Boulevard was temporarily closed between Olive Street and Orange Grove Avenue as a result of the incident.