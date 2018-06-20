Whole Foods gets ready to open doors in Burbank

After nearly 12 years of searching for a place to set its roots in Burbank, a much-talked-about and highly debated Whole Foods Market will open on Wednesday.
Large crowds are expected at the store’s grand opening, but on Monday there was already some hustle and bustle occurring inside the 42,000-square-foot facility, located at 3401 W. Olive Ave.
About 250 employees were working throughout the store that day. Many were stocking shelves and displays with various products, while others were working behind the hot-food counters preparing meals for opening day.
“We give them an expectation of what’s going on,” said Dave Aebersold, team leader of the Burbank store. “They’re all doing trainings that are specific to our store.”
Aebersold said the Burbank Whole Foods, which is located in the heart of the city’s Media District, was designed and planned to cater to those who work in the studios nearby, which include Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal.
There are more grab-and-go food stations to address the lunch crowd expected to visit the store, and a bar where customers can enjoy craft beers, wine and specialty cocktails.
Understanding the studios might need food for more than a few people, Aebersold said a catering service will be offered soon after the store opens.
Aebersold added the pizzeria in the Burbank store is unique in that it offers 10 types of pizza that each have a vegan equivalent.
Although he has been working on the Burbank project for about four months, Aebersold said he is aware of the decadelong process of getting a store open in the community.
In 2007, when Whole Foods officials were planning to construct a store in Burbank’s Rancho District, many residents in that neighborhood were adamantly against the project, saying the market, best known for its organic and locally sourced products, was not compatible with the Rancho’s equestrian-focused characteristics, the Burbank Leader reported at the time.
City staff was directed to work with the company to find a new location, and after several years, Whole Foods officials worked with the Cusumano Real Estate Group on its mixed-use project, the Talaria at Burbank, which has also sparked controversy among some residents.
A 241-apartment complex above the market is expected to open later this year.
Although residents raised concerns regarding traffic in the area, the City Council voted to approve the Talaria project.
Aebersold said he thinks the Whole Foods project has addressed concerns residents have had about the store.
“I think the community is dying to get this store open,” he said. “It’s a great site, it has tons of parking, and I think we’re going to fulfill everybody’s needs.”