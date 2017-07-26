Brush fire breaks out in Burbank's Wildwood Canyon, prompting evacuation order

A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles around as a brush fire burned in the Verdugo Mountains above Burbank late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported sometime around 3 p.m. near the Burbank Police Department’s live firing range in the Wildwood Canyon area. As of 4:10 p.m., authorities estimated the fire to be about 3-acres.

Burbank police has called for people in the immediate area to evacuate immediately.

Fire crews from Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles were called in to assist with the blaze.

This isn’t the first fire to occur in the area. Less than five miles away, a 10-acre brush fire broke out late last month and took several hours before being fully contained.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

