Woodbury adds four to board of trustees

Woodbury University announced recently it appointed four women to serve on its board of trustees, bringing the number of active board members to 25.

The four members are Dulari Amin, Zelda Gilbert, Karen Locke and Maria Mehranian.

Amin is an entrepreneur who co-founded Phenomenon, a brand agency.

Gilbert retired from Woodbury University in 2013 after working there since 1981 in various capacities, including as vice president for academic affairs.

Locke is a former newspaper reporter and volunteer who has worked to raise funds for elementary children and is a board member for Bienvenidos, a nonprofit organization that provides healthcare to undeserved communities.

Mehranian is the managing partner and chief financial officer for Cordoba Corp., a civil engineering and program management firm. She has served on the Los Angeles Water Quality Control Board since 2008.

“Each new member of the board embraces Woodbury’s commitment to providing an interactive learning environment that transforms students into innovative professionals,” said Lawrence Hurwitz, chair of the board, in a statement.

