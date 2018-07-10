Woodbury again named College of Distinction

For the fourth consecutive year, Woodbury University was named a College of Distinction by the educational website and guidebook that shares the name.
The College of Distinction listing challenges traditional models of rankings such as the popular U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges,” which the organization claims favors “brand name” institutions over those that offer a more well-rounded education.
“We are absolutely thrilled to recognize Woodbury University as a College of Distinction for its effective dedication to student success,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer of Colleges of Distinction, in a statement.
“Colleges of Distinction is so impressed with Woodbury’s curriculum, which is enriched with the kind of high-impact educational practices that are most crucial for student development. Such innovative engagement is preparing the next generation of young adults to thrive after college,” Schritter added.
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process includes data on schools looking for and keeping students engaged, confirmation that schools value great teaching, evidence of vibrant campus communities and successful alumni.
The process takes place through discussions with high school counselors, recommendations from heads of admissions, talks with parents, students and professors as well as in-person visits to campuses.
Woodbury’s inclusion on the Colleges of Distinction 2018-19 list means there will be a one-page school profile in the upcoming guide, which is set to be published in the fall.
Woodbury is one of 371 schools nationwide selected.
“Woodbury University’s mission is to transform students into innovative professionals who will contribute responsibly to the global community,” said David M. Steele-Figueredo, Woodbury’s president.
“We have focused on academic excellence and innovative engagement of all our students while providing a practice-based education. As a Hispanic-serving institution, we have also maintained our history of diversity and catering primarily to first-generation students of lower socioeconomic status,” he added.
Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have honored schools throughout the United States for excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education.
Last year was extra significant for Woodbury because, in addition to the College of Distinction honor, the university’s school of business was awarded a Field of Study badge for its undergraduate bachelors of business program.
“In the past years, we have consistently focused on moral responsibility and sustainability awareness throughout our BBA and MBA curricula,” said Joan Marques, Woodbury’s business school dean.
“Our aim has been and still is to prepare our future alumni to practice ‘business with a conscience,’ meaning that their decisions should be driven by far more than merely the bottom line,” she added.