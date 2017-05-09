Woodbury University sends off its 2017 graduates

More than 300 Woodbury University students received their diplomas last Saturday during a graduation ceremony held on the college’s campus in Burbank.

With majors that included architecture, filmmaking and marketing, the graduating class was made up of 266 undergraduate and 55 graduate students.

Los Angeles-based author Angella Nazarian gave the keynote address during the ceremony.

“Millennials are said to have a hard time committing to anything — whether a car or a home or rethinking marriage — but my theory is that’s because they have so many choices,” Nazarian said, according to a statement.

“What I believe is that you are trying to do commitment more wisely. I believe there is an evolving consciousness of exploration of choices, which gradually brings you closer to committing to your own truth and ownership of your values and self. This is important work, and it is not a straight road. And oftentimes it means a lot of transitions and ambiguities,” she added.

