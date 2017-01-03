Residents have until Feb. 14 to apply as write-in candidates for elected office

Though the nomination period for the Feb. 28 primary election has ended, Burbank residents interested in running for an elected office still have a chance to get on the ballot.

From Jan. 3 to Feb. 14, residents can apply to run as write-in candidates in the upcoming election — to fill three open seats on the City Council, the city clerk's position, the city treasurer's spot and two vacancies on the Burbank Unified School Board.

However, it takes more than just writing the name of a candidate of choice on the ballot.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Burbank City Clerk Zizette Mullins said that, like the other candidates on the ballot, those looking to become write-in candidates must complete the same steps their opponents completed earlier.

Write-in candidates need to pull papers from the city clerk's office and will have until the last day to submit a completed packet — which includes getting 50 signatures.

There is a difference when running as a write-in candidate, though. All candidates must pay a $25 fee to pull nomination papers, but write-in candidates do not have to pay a $500 deposit that regular candidates paid in November to have their names and candidate statements placed on the ballot.

Write-in candidates will not have their names or campaign statements on the ballot.

"Once we qualify them, we verify their residency just like we do with any other nominee that comes in," Mullins said. "After that, we stop from there. They have to convince the community to write their name in on the ballot."

Requirements to run as a candidate include U.S. citizenship, being at least 18 years old, being a resident of Burbank for at least 29 days before pulling the nomination papers and being a registered voter in Burbank.

There are currently eight candidates vying for the three open seats on the City Council. Mayor Jess Talamantes and council members Bob Frutos and David Gordon are seeking reelection.

The incumbents are running against social media manager Konstantine Anthony, retired property manager Richard Carr, business owner Juan Guillen, studio transportation driver Greg Sousa and nonprofit administrator Sharon Springer.

Running for the two opens seats on the school board are incumbents Larry Applebaum and Charlene Tabet. Former Burbank PTA Council president Steve Frintner is the lone challenger.

Mullins and Debbie Kukta, city treasurer, are currently running unopposed.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio