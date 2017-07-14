YMCA hosts 2 tours of its Learn Grow Thrive Day Camp

The Burbank Community YMCA hosted tours Wednesday and Thursday at two local schools to showcase its day camp offered for children during the summer.

The YMCA’s Learn Grow Thrive Day Camp is held in collaboration with the Burbank Unified School District and provides lessons about vocabulary, spelling, reading, writing and math by credentialed teachers in the district as well as activities such as singing, outdoor camps, swimming and field trips provided by the YMCA.

The camp, which has been offered the past four years, continues to see an increase in enrollment and interest, said Romie Ruiz, the local YMCA’s director of mission advancement.

The program also aims to close the achievement gap during the summer when most students don’t attend school, she added.

For more information, visit burbankymca.org/camp.php or call (818) 562-5461.

priscella.vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella