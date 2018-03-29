A Word, Please: Certain past participles need the user to go an extra mile

Lie. First, you have to separate the meaning of "to tell a fib" from the meaning of "to recline." To tell a fib takes the simple "lied" for both the past tense and past participle. The "lie" that means to recline, however, is trickier. The simple past tense is "lay": Yesterday, he lay on the bed. The past participle is "lain": In the past, he has lain on the bed.