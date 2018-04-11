A Word, Please: In the copy-editing world, there are always new lessons to learn

"Comprise" is a good example. I know not to use it in place of "compose" in instances like "The salad is composed of lettuce and tomatoes." But usually I just avoid it altogether. As a result, I know how not to use it. I just don't know how to use it. That works out OK in my own writing, but in editing it's not nice to change a writer's words just because I'm too lazy to look them up. So I look it up. Again and again.