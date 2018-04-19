A Word, Please: Whoa! There are so many different ways people spell it

As Barrett and Barnette pointed out, "whoa" comes from Middle English, first appearing sometime in the 15th century. It went through a number of spellings, most notably "who," which was pronounced like "whoa" and not like today's pronoun "who." It has also been spelled "ho," which may be its earliest form. And, yes, the word has a connection to horses, oxen and other livestock. Then, as now, "whoa" means "stop." It has also become popular as an exclamation similar to "Stop the presses" or even "wow."