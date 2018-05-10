A Word, Please: More grammar issues you don’t need to worry about anymore

"Like" for "as." While you have your dictionary open, read all the definitions of "like" to see another myth busted. Some people insist you can't say "Cupcakes taste good like a dessert should" and you must instead say "as a dessert should." Their reason: "like" is a preposition and prepositions can't introduce whole clauses the way a conjunction like "as" can. But, in fact, like is categorized as both a preposition and a conjunction.