A Word, Please: Good writing should always be engaging, specific

Break up and pare down long sentences. “Walking into his office to find open cabinets and ransacked drawers with papers spilling out, Al wondered if the robbers had found his ledger, which he had moved there from his house just three weeks before out of fear Jacqueline could stumble across it and realize he had a secret bank account in Belize, which he used to finance activities of which she would not have approved because they involved the red-haired girl whom Jacqueline had so adeptly sensed was a threat.”