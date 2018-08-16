Dialysis patients could be in jeopardy if current proposed legislation succeeds

Both Proposition 8 and SB 1156 not only threaten this comfort and stability, they threaten my health. SB 1156 threatens to restrict the charitable assistance I receive while Proposition 8 threatens to end my access to treatment and quality care. They both endanger my life and the lives of thousands of dialysis patients across California. Not one of us is safe from the domino effect of clinic closures that Proposition 8 would cause, and the most vulnerable patients like myself are placed at risk by the proposed restrictions to charitable assistance of SB 1156. Many of us rely on charitable assistance to keep the door to treatment open, but we all count on the lights being on when we get there.