Quality of education for Burbank’s children at heart of parcel tax proposal

1. Financial situation of the district — Several comments were in reference to the financial situation of the district. First, the BUSD receives funding directly from the state and not from the city. We realize the city is facing financial challenges as well, but sales taxes do not benefit the school district. The only way for school districts to generate additional revenue is through a parcel tax. Second, the parcel tax measure will not be used for pensions. The school district currently has a balanced three-year budget that provides for increases in pension obligations. However, we do not have enough funding to provide for a cost of living wage increase or additional supports for our students. Two years ago we did not give any raises. For last year, we are still negotiating a 1.25% increase, and for this year, we do not even have enough funding from the state to offer any increase in salaries.