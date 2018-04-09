In Theory: Is sacred doctrine being sacrificed when today’s religious leaders address contemporary issues?

What is the Gospel? It is the "good news" of God coming to man in the person of Jesus Christ to reconcile sinful humanity to his Holy self. The Gospel is bound up in the events recalled just this past Easter, and all but the Vatican leave it at that; the simple message of Christ's sacrifice on behalf of penitent. In other words, the Gospel is the single constant in Christian faith and it transcends time and culture. How many different ways can we point to it with relevance? There is no time that will exist where this simple message of sinners receiving acceptance by God — merely by repenting of their sins and giving themselves to him — ceases, except when the time arrives that this world concludes and the sinless state inaugurates. I am reminded of how the Apostle Paul in his day would quote Greek philosophers when their words confirmed biblical truths. Today we can approach our own culture with the Gospel because mankind still exhibits a sin nature, still hungers for what God provides, and still has its own philosophers.