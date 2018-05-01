In Theory: Regardless of religion, is violence a part of being human?

Every human being is born with a human nature which the Bible refers to as "the flesh." "The flesh" is fundamentally self-centered and hostile to God's rule. The flesh may practice religion but ultimately it refuses to relinquish control to God. We have a fallen, sinful flesh nature because our first forefather, Adam, chose to rebel against God's commandment. Notably, Adam blamed Eve for his sin, and this trend of blaming others for our sinful choices continues to this day. If people act in violent ways it's because they have personally chosen to do so. When Adam sinned his nature changed to that of a sinner. Like begets like, sinners beget sinners, and so this sinful nature passes from generation to generation to this day. No one is exempt from this natural progression, including Buddhists. The Book of Galatians describes the kinds of actions the flesh does: "Now the deeds of the flesh are … immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God." Each of these is an intractable problem of human nature unless we opt for the one solution Jesus Christ offers: "You must be born again" (John 3:7). God gives us a new nature when we turn to him through faith in Jesus Christ's death for us on the cross to pay for our sins, and when we repent of our fleshly ways to follow him. No, we don't become perfect or sinless immediately, but we are given the capability to say no to the flesh and to say yes to the things God wants us to do, including the expressions of forgiveness and kindness to our enemies. Violence springs from the fallen human nature which dwells in each of us. Jesus Christ is our only hope to be delivered from it. "If you are living according to the flesh, you must die; but if by [God's] Spirit you are putting to death the deeds of the body, you will live" (Romans 8:13).