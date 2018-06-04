In Theory: Did religion evolve along with humans?

If we are to believe the Bible, as I do, then by its authority we can definitively state that religion did not evolve over billions of years. God created Adam and Eve, who immediately had a relationship with their creator. Only humans are said to have been created in God’s image. Besides angels, humans alone have the capacity of knowing him in a personal way. Adam and Eve had perfect fellowship with him before their fall into sin, and they certainly knew him afterwards, as did their descendants. To this day we can know God (or reject him) in exactly the same way they did after their fall. God created them, and us, with the full capacity to know him – if we will turn to him through faith in his Son, Jesus Christ. God created us to know and love him, and that need remains even when we completely turn our backs on him. His absence in our lives leaves an empty chasm that only he can fill. Jesus Christ came to reconcile us to God. So mankind has never needed to “evolve.” Jesus said we need to be “born again,” individually, personally and sincerely seeking the God who created us. Every human being ever born has had the capacity to do this, always with the help of God’s spirit.