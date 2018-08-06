In Theory: How should we react to mistaken assumptions about faith?

I have belonged to several Christian denominations, and you will find they all have certain beliefs that bind Christians together, and you will see we have diverse opinion on many theological issues not clearly annunciated in Scripture. Because of that, we have denominated, and because of that many outsiders criticize what they do not understand. We don’t hate each other, we only differ in opinion about some things. Are we allowed that? And Christians differ regarding social issues. Are we allowed, or is it a hate crime to have an opinion? Is child porn evil? Is bestiality gross and damnable? We will probably say “Yes!” Does the SPLC agree? I dunno. If they do, then are they the same as the “haters” they despise, or are they popular in their own minds because these sexual perversions aren’t the accepted ones even unspiritual Americans approve? I’m a Christian. I believe certain things because Jesus told me they are the true things to believe. If I am with God I agree, and if I am not of God, I go with the Southern Poverty Law Center and those that hate the things of God and his people.