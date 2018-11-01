In Theory: Do Americans have the capacity for forgiveness?

Forgiveness is unnatural. That is, it is unnatural to fallen people living in a fallen world — us, if the truth be admitted. Our knee-jerk reaction, and often the counsel of those around us, is to punish the offender, take retaliation against the person who hurt us, remove and prevent the perpetrator from further operation. This is common to humanity across the world, America included. I’m not convinced we’re a forgiving nation, or even persuaded that we are, but I believe at the least we’re a forgetting nation, soon distracted from older controversies to obsess about the latest. Following media reports about celebrities’ moral failures is our way of bringing them down to our own level, as we consciously or unconsciously deal with our own failings and disgraces and compare ourselves to them. Forgiveness, in contrast, is divine. It comes from God, and it is ultimately expressed by the Apostle Paul’s simple statement: “Christ died for our sins” (1 Corinthians 15:3). Our sins, or personal controversies and failings before God, separated us from fellowship with him who dwells in absolute holiness. But God kept loving us, despite our personal offenses against him, and desiring to reconcile us to himself sent his son Jesus Christ to pay the full penalty for all of our sins on the cross. God now makes one simple requirement — place your trust in what Jesus Christ did for you. God’s forgiveness is full, complete and eternal. When we are reconciled to God, he gives us a new nature, one that can be forgiving of others as he has been with us. But apart from his direct work in our hearts forgiveness is indeed a foreign concept to America and the world at large.