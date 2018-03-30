Coordinating Council president calls on Burbankers to support youth during these unsettling times

And of course, it is Campership season, time to collect funds and applications to send more than 100 low-income, at-risk or homeless children to a week of day camp or resident camp. There is a list of ways to help, and of course you can always make a donation through Paypal on our website. Coins for Campers bottles for contests are available too. If you want to participate, call us at (818) 216-9377.