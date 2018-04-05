City could do a better job in making demonstrations more visible

Regarding local marches made by students, scientists and women: Hundreds of people came out for recent marches, which are held on the Chandler Bike Path with no visibility and no point in walking a few blocks in a residential street. The marches should be held on major streets to demonstrate awareness to the public of these important issues. Rallies could be held in Downtown Burbank, McCambridge Park or George Izay Park and loud speakers should be included so everyone can hear the speeches.
The city sponsors art shows, car shows and police/fire department displays. This is nice for the downtown businesses and makes for fun days for the public.
The marches are a serious issue. I commend the city of Burbank for allowing them. But the city needs to be more supportive and creative in their role hosting these events. Let's do better with upcoming marches. Visibility is important to get the message out.
Jane Harrison
Burbank
--
I read the bicycle-horse bridge letter written by Doug Weiskopf and in addition to the clearly posted "No Bicycles" sign, I spoke with a few horse owners and trainers who agree that bicycles ridden or walked may spook the horse on the somewhat narrow bridge and cause injury to the rider or the horse who may bump into the sharp portions of a bicycle.
I might personally suggest to Weiskopf that he advise his bicycle buddies to properly stop at all stop signs and traffic signals posted throughout the city as required by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Burbank Police Lt. Talbert Kanigher (ret.)
Burbank
--
Re: "Burbank teachers union advises members to lock their classrooms during lunch period," April 4. Teacher Ernie McGinnis' concerns about the Burbank Teachers Association's Lunch Lockout perfectly underscore the BTA's point: some of the job's most vital undertakings happen off the clock. He is absolutely correct in his feeling that what happens outside of class time is critical to the school environment. That is why it should not be taken for granted.
Be it lunchtime, before or after school, or when a teacher is grading at home, BTA members doing extra is part of what makes our schools so great. If they are not being fairly compensated for their on-the-clock work, it makes the extras more difficult to offer. I empathize with McGinnis; it goes against our nature to work so closely to contract. I also know, however, that far too often the volunteered work is assumed and that these are the activities boasted about at a board meeting.
Justin Riner
John Muir Middle School
Burbank
--
The article about the teachers union and classroom lockout seems to have been written with little knowledge of why teachers are locking their classroom doors at lunchtime, which lasts for only 40 minutes. That time is spent eating lunch, answering emails, running off papers, using the restroom and yes, helping students, just to name a few of the responsibilities that teachers perform during their "Duty Free Lunch" period.
Has the reporter spent much time in an actual classroom at an elementary, middle, or high school since he was a student himself? He missed the point of why teachers need to be compensated for their work as professionals with an equitable salary increase. Most teachers give their all to the students in their classes. Consider the teachers from Columbine, Sandy Hook or Marjory Stoneman Douglas who made sure that students were safe during those horrendous events. Teachers gave their lives to protect as many students as possible.
Teachers are the backbone of our schools and need to be fairly compensated. They understand what students need and are a vital part of their education. Sometimes playing hardball is a good tactic to get the attention of those who are telling teachers that they aren't worthy of an appropriate wage increase.
MaryAnn Perez Dickson
Burbank
--
Guns don't kill people, people kill people and unfortunately it is so true. Just like cars: cars don't kill people, drunk drivers — or even those who use their phones while driving — kill people.
I have seen more and more people on their phones while driving and not paying attention to the road, but nothing is being done about that. It makes no sense at all. Please rethink the agenda.
Dave Berger
Burbank