City could do a better job in making demonstrations more visible

Be it lunchtime, before or after school, or when a teacher is grading at home, BTA members doing extra is part of what makes our schools so great. If they are not being fairly compensated for their on-the-clock work, it makes the extras more difficult to offer. I empathize with McGinnis; it goes against our nature to work so closely to contract. I also know, however, that far too often the volunteered work is assumed and that these are the activities boasted about at a board meeting.