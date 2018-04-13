Burbankers invited to sign ‘Pledge Against Hate’ at upcoming event

Re: "Bicycles don't belong on bridge," Mailbag, April 7. The letter writer Lt. Kanigher (ret.) states that he spoke to a few horse owners and trainers who said that "bicycles ridden or walked may spook the horse on the somewhat narrow bridge." No surprise there, he only spoke with those who don't want to share the Mariposa Bridge. However, since it doesn't take too much intelligence to figure out that getting kicked by a horse would probably hurt, I suspect that most of the few cyclists who wish to walk their bikes across the bridge would not do so while horses are upon it, or nearby, anyway.