Words of appreciation for coverage of Ghost Bike ceremony

Thanks to the Leader for its coverage of the recent Ghost Bike ceremony in Burbank remembering the victim of a motorist who opened the car door apparently without first looking back to see if a cyclist was approaching, which as every bike rider knows from experience is unfortunately all too common an occurrence.
Ghost Bikes are a national phenomenon where bicycles are painted white and permanently chained securely near where a cyclist was killed by an automobile, as was done last year on the corner of Empire Avenue and Frederick Street here in Burbank. They serve as a warning to both bike riders and motorists to observe the laws of the road and stay observant.
Doug Weiskopf
Burbank