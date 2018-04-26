BURBANK LEADER

Words of appreciation for coverage of Ghost Bike ceremony

Apr 26, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Amanda and Rose Trinh spray white paint onto a bike that symbolizes a "ghost bike" to represent the lost life of their brother Lenny Trinh on the 1300 block of Alameda Avenue in Burbank. A local cyclist writes to thank the Leader for coverage of the ceremony. (Tim Berger / Burbank Leader)

Thanks to the Leader for its coverage of the recent Ghost Bike ceremony in Burbank remembering the victim of a motorist who opened the car door apparently without first looking back to see if a cyclist was approaching, which as every bike rider knows from experience is unfortunately all too common an occurrence.

Ghost Bikes are a national phenomenon where bicycles are painted white and permanently chained securely near where a cyclist was killed by an automobile, as was done last year on the corner of Empire Avenue and Frederick Street here in Burbank. They serve as a warning to both bike riders and motorists to observe the laws of the road and stay observant.

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank
