Human Relations Council chair reminds readers of upcoming Days of Remembrance event

Over 16 Burbank churches, synagogues and the Burbank Islamic Center will participate in this unique event. During the program, we will light six candles for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis, the seventh candle for others murdered by the Nazis as well as all the other genocides in the world, and the eighth candle for Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Martyrs. The two keynote speakers are survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto, Dorothy Greenstein and Sidonia Lax. Lax's husband smuggled arms into the Ghetto before the uprising.