Mayor’s ruling during meeting to hear from council candidates, Griem’s response to question on violence rankle readers

The Rev. ​Bryan ​Griem's hit job on Buddhism ​("Regardless of religion, is violence a part of being human?" In Theory, May 16) ​ignores several important facts. First of all, there are many Buddhist sects, each with its own interpretation of the Buddha's teachings (sound like Christianity?) You can't lump them all together into a single category of religious belief or separate the actions of their practitioners from the politics and culture of their societies.