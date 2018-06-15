Print books still the choice of many readers; seashells hard to find by the seashore anymore

Books, whatever format they come in, are meant to be read and enjoyed. The Rotary clubs understand this, and want to foster a lifelong love of reading and literacy, which is commendable. But for many people, particularly those with certain physical requirements, ebooks are a lifeline, and the best way for them to do most or all of their reading. The Burbank Leader has no need to propagate untrue statistics or fearmonger about the decline of print books. Print books began mass production in the 15th century, and as the above numbers reflect, are still doing just fine.