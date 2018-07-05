Readers pen separate tributes to Burbank Good Samaritan and to the city’s late mayor

Re: The recent article about the incident at a Burbank Burger King, where a Good Samaritan stepped in to stop a knife attack. If all it takes for evil to flourish is for good people to stand by and do nothing, Johnny Jay Bogan has demonstrated what we, as people who consider ourselves to be decent humans, should be doing.
This year it seems that more evil has been unleashed in the world than at any time in recent memory. People who hold grudges, have anger management issues and generally bad intentions have been openly given “permission” to vent their frustration in ways that were previously unimaginable.
God bless Bogan and let him be an example for good people not to be complacent bystanders as evil flourishes.
Jennifer Rabuchin
Burbank
***
It was with mixed feelings that I read John Janssen’s letter regarding the untimely passing of Mayor Will Rogers. I, too, was an admirer of Rogers and his efforts to preserve our beautiful quality of life here in Burbank. He will be sorely missed by the members of our community. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
However, Janssen’s pride in praying “audibly not silently” over our loss quickly veered into yet another judgmental screed about his absolutist view of Christianity. One prominent aspect of his theology is the ascribing of gender to God. To wit, “his existence,” “his creation,” “he made,” etc. The more famous Will Rogers, the Oklahoma cowboy and humorist who was part Cherokee, once said that “God created man in his own image and then man turned around and returned the favor.”
With Jesus’ well known affinity and compassion for the disadvantaged, I prefer to think of God as a little, elderly, African-American woman in a wheelchair. An unusual view perhaps, but it is every bit as salient and possible as Janssen’s. I have no doubt he has strong beliefs (which he proudly shares), but he does not know.
As Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing we know for sure is that life is a mystery and who doesn’t love a great mystery.”
I do agree with Janssen on two things, Burbank’s Will Rogers was a good man and the afterlife is indeed waiting for all of us. Then, and only then, will all human beings truly know. Please say hi to the other Will, Will. You have a lot in common. You were both good writers who promoted tolerance and understanding. That is a life well-lived.
Steve Eastin
Burbank