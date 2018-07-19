A city employee perk rankles resident; another urges all to shop in Magnolia Park

There are perks for city employees that are virtually unknown to the general public but are undoubtedly very costly. One of them is the employee use of city-owned vehicles for personal business such as shopping. We see these vehicles all around town — at Starbucks, Target, CVS, Trader Joe’s, etc. I learned from a city official the use of these vehicles is allowed as a convenience to employees who have been driving a city vehicle on official business immediately prior to the time of their breaks. The real issue is that the actual costs of vehicle wear, fuel and potential liability during those periods is apparently unknown and not monitored.