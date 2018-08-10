Proposed parcel and sales taxes draw letters opposing them; reader laments loss of ficus trees on Magnolia

Re: “School parcel tax slated for ballot,” July 25: Yet again the Burbank Unified officials will ask, with the Burbank City Council’s support, for voters to approve a parcel tax Nov. 6. “The majority of Burbank property owners would pay 10 cents per square foot per year.”
Los Angeles County wants a parcel tax too. Double jeopardy! This is in addition to a three-quarter-cent local sales tax sought by the Burbank City Council.
I am 82 years old and living on a limited budget. Two hundred dollars more every year for my 2,000-square-foot house may not seem like a lot, but for seniors on limited funds and young couples with large mortgage payments it is significant.
A parcel tax needs two-thirds voter approval. I hope that voters are wise enough to reject these taxes. It is time for Burbank Unified School District, Burbank City Council and Los Angeles County to tighten their belts, as we citizens have had to do, and use present funds more wisely!
Lynne G. Schwalbe
Burbank
--
While I am very sympathetic to Burbank Unified School District, I am voting no on the upcoming ballot measure. I’ve been around long enough to remember the first bond measure. They had a lot of the same talking points as Supt. Matt Hill. They too, promised an oversight committee, which was sadly ineffectual. The first bond had major problems the oversight committee never saw or addressed, such as rooms at Muir without any air conditioning or heating, the floor at Burroughs’ gym, etc. How will a new oversight committee be more effective?
I agree BUSD wants to attract and retain quality people, and I think that can be done without added expense to the taxpayers. Frequently, it’s the management at a facility that inspires loyalty. I don’t necessarily agree we need to increase mental health support. Burroughs gave up a working shop building for their “safe area.” Family Service Agency runs it. They are a nonprofit and do a great job. Why is BUSD spending more?
And finally, not all kids need to go to college. A lot of people make excellent money without a college degree. Maybe the existing counseling office can direct kids in that direction too.
Lynne Gerred
Burbank
--
It is so sad to see Magnolia Boulevard without the beautiful ficus trees, although I know the roots are causing problems uplifting sidewalks and making them dangerous.
Pasadena and Santa Monica seem to have a viable solution. It involves safely trimming the roots and replacing the affected sidewalk with recycled tires. Yes, rubber sidewalks. It’s twofold, save the trees and recycle.
I am curious if Burbank has considered exploring this option.
It’s such a shame to destroy these beautiful trees, not to mention the shade for pedestrians and businesses.
Please consider any other option before chainsaws.
Timothy Gonzales
Burbank