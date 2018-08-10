Proposed parcel and sales taxes draw letters opposing them; reader laments loss of ficus trees on Magnolia

While I am very sympathetic to Burbank Unified School District, I am voting no on the upcoming ballot measure. I’ve been around long enough to remember the first bond measure. They had a lot of the same talking points as Supt. Matt Hill. They too, promised an oversight committee, which was sadly ineffectual. The first bond had major problems the oversight committee never saw or addressed, such as rooms at Muir without any air conditioning or heating, the floor at Burroughs’ gym, etc. How will a new oversight committee be more effective?