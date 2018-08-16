Poor money management root of city of Burbank’s problems, readers write

In the June primary I was one of the minority who voted against Measure T, which made it legal to transfer a portion of Burbank Water and Power funds to the city’s general fund. I believed, and still do, that without those extra dollars in its account, BWP would have to increase utility rates. People voted “yes” on Measure T because the City Council scared them into believing that police and fire services would be reduced if the measure didn’t pass. I spoke to neighbors who told me they were voting “yes” on this measure to ensure that emergency services would be affected. So now I see that our government uses intimidation to get more money out of us instead of doing the hard but necessary work of cutting perks and pork.