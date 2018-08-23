Medical center applauded; ‘horse bullies’ lamented

Finally this week, on Aug. 21, I was given an administrative hearing in a private conference room at the L.A. District Attorney’s office in front of a judge and some city staff lawyers. I was eager to appear in order to have an official taped record of my seven-year history fighting for bicycle public access rights. I was told I would be informed of the results of my hearing in a couple of weeks. Win or lose, I was very glad to at least have my day in court with a judge, which I never got in Burbank over having safely walked my bike across the Mariposa Bridge and given two misdemeanor charges by the police.