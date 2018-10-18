Mailbag: Burbank needs Measure P; could have done without the Metrolink North Station

In 2016 the taxpayers of Los Angeles County overwhelmingly passed Measure M, handing yet more money to Metro for transportation projects. If this is the way that money is to be spent, on facilities that are ill thought out and uncoordinated with the providers of service, then far too much of that money will be wasted. Our public boards, filled with politicians without any knowledge of transportation, need to be reformed with at least some qualified members from the industry to provide guidance and ask the tough questions.