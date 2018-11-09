Mailbag: Thanks to local League of Women Voters for recent candidates forum

My heartfelt appreciation goes out to those who organized the recent League of Women Voters Burbank-Glendale Candidate Forum, which I was able to watch afterwards on the YouTube linked video. It made me feel pleased to have voted for Rep. Schiff, as I’m sure it also greatly satisfied Rep. Sherman’s supporters.
The panel discussions starkly showed the world how unqualified and boorish their two rivals were. I was shocked and disgusted by the rude Trump “Make America Great Again” hat wearing people they packed the room with to continually disrupt the proceedings, despite the heroic efforts of the League’s moderators to maintain proper decorum. Please keep up the good work, local members of the League of Women Voters!
Doug Weiskopf
Burbank