Mailbag: More info from city could take bite out of invasive mosquito activities

While I liked that Kelly Middleton (director of community affairs for the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District) held the meeting mentioned on the real estate agent’s flier, more needs to be done to ratchet up the seriousness of the mosquito infestation issue and put the mosquito abatement news in the city newsletter. The people who showed up at Ms. Middleton’s meeting may be the only local people who received mosquito abatement news. All Burbank residents need this information.