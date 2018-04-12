Sports Roundup: Burroughs volleyball maintains league dominance

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11: The Indians increased their Pacific League winning streak to 60 with the win Wednesday at home.
Connor Burroughs and Cole Kaitz had eight kills each, Diego Rosal had 10 digs and five aces and Jose Solano had 20 assists for Burroughs (11-6, 7-0 in league).
SOFTBALL
Providence 22, Aveson 1: The Pioneers rolled to a Liberty League victory Wednesday afternoon at Olive Park.
Frankie Maravilla was three for three with a home run, double and drove in five runs, Kaitlyn De La Rosa walked three times and Amanda Bim had a triple and got the win in the circle, giving up an unearned run for Providence (4-3, 1-0 in league).
Burroughs junior varsity 11, Arcadia junior varsity 0 (five innings): Pitcher Kym Rudder threw an abbreviated perfect game in a Pacific League contest Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Rudder struck out four and did not allow a ball to be hit out of the infield. Rudder also never had a three-ball count on any Arcadia batter.
The Indians (11-2, 5-0 in league) banged out 13 hits against two Arcadia pitchers. Maille Romberger, Dani Hebri, Alyssa Valenzuela, Alanis Orozco and Marle Ragle had two hits each, while Jill Kukawski, Hebri and Orozco each had two runs batted in.
BASEBALL
Moorpark 4, Burroughs 2: The Indians fell on the road Wednesday afternoon in a makeup game of the Quartz Hill Tournament.
Matthew Diaz was two for three and Devan Esquivel drove in a run for Burroughs (10-8).