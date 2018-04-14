Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’ track clinches share of league title

Sergio Aguilar was a double individual winner for the Bulldogs in the 110-meter hurdles (17.0 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (42.5), as was Zion Chavez in the high jump (5 feet 2 inches) and the pole vault (10-0). Other wins for Burbank came from Anders Leon in the 3,200 (10:52.9), Erik Harutyunyan in the triple jump (40-1 1/2) and Duncan Smith in the shot put (41-4 1/2).