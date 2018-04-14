Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’ track clinches share of league title

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank 97, Glendale 38; Burbank 117, Pasadena 14: The Bulldogs won the cluster meet Thursday afternoon and clinched a share of the Pacific League championship.
Burbank can claim the title for itself with a win April 19 against Burroughs at Memorial Field.
Sergio Aguilar was a double individual winner for the Bulldogs in the 110-meter hurdles (17.0 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (42.5), as was Zion Chavez in the high jump (5 feet 2 inches) and the pole vault (10-0). Other wins for Burbank came from Anders Leon in the 3,200 (10:52.9), Erik Harutyunyan in the triple jump (40-1 1/2) and Duncan Smith in the shot put (41-4 1/2).
Crescenta Valley 97, Burroughs 32: Ryan Thomas won the triple jump (41 feet 8 inches), AZ Amaud took the 400 meters (54.8 seconds) and Sarkis Tatarian was first in the shot put (44-4) for the Indians in the Pacific League meet Thursday afternoon at home.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank 84, Glendale 51; Burbank 118, Pasadena 2: Jayla Flowers was a triple individual winner for the Bulldogs in the Pacific League cluster meet Thursday afternoon at home.
Flowers, a freshman, placed first in the 100 meters (12.6 seconds), the long jump (17 feet) and the triple jump (35 feet 2 3/4 inches). Other winners were Sol Fernendez in the 1,600 (5:35), Alisa Petrosyan in the 100 hurdles (18.6), Shalom Mejia in the 800 (2:38), Tamryn Betts in the 200 (27.7), Noemi Apreza in the 3,200 (12:22.1) and Andrea Castresana in the pole vault (8-0).
Crescenta Valley 82, Burroughs 53: Kobi Wayne was a double individual winner for the Indians, placing first in the 100 meters (12.2 seconds) and the 200 (26.3) in the Pacific League meet Thursday afternoon at home.
Burroughs also received a win in the pole vault from Alex Akobian (10 feet) and Kayla Wrobel won the high jump (4-10).
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Hoover, 25-16, 25-7, 25-6: The Bulldogs improved to 13-5, 6-1 in the Pacific League with the victory Friday afternoon at home.
Providence d. Oakwood, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17: The Pioneers remained undefeated in the Liberty League with a victory Friday on the road.
Providence improved to 12-2, 3-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
Oakwood 5, Providence 1: The Pioneers slipped to 4-4, 1-1 in the Liberty League with a loss Friday afternoon on the road.
Frankie Maravilla was two for three with a run scored for Providence.
BASEBALL
Muir 7, Burroughs 0: The Indians surrendered four runs in the first inning and couldn't battle back Friday in the Pacific League loss on the road.
Burroughs (10-10, 4-3 in league) could muster just four hits, with two coming from Julian Jaramillo.