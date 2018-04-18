Sports Roundup: Burroughs, Burbank volleyball net league wins

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13: The Bulldogs remained in second place in the Pacific League with the victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burbank improves to 13-5, 7-1 in league.
Burroughs d. Arcadia, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21: Diego Rosal had 21 kills to lead the first-place Indians to a Pacific League victory Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Rumfola and Cole Kaitz added 11 kills each, Jose Solano had 49 assists and Sam Tipton had 16 digs for Burroughs (12-6, 8-0 in league).
BOYS' TENNIS
Burbank 18, Hoover 0: The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 in the Pacific League with the win Tuesday afternoon at home.
Arcadia 16, Burroughs 2: The Indians fell Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific League match at home.
Burroughs is 5-4 in league.
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 22, Pasadena 0: The Indians rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs improves to 7-3-1, 6-1 in league.
BASEBALL
Burbank 11, Hoover 3: The Bulldogs won at home Tuesday afternoon to improve to 5-9, 3-4 in the Pacific League.
Pasadena Poly 3, 18, Providence 1,2: The Pioneers dropped a nonleague doubleheader Saturday on the road.
Joey Blanchette had two hits, including a home run, in the opening game and Jacob McGorrian pitched six innings, allowing six hits and one run.
Jake Garrick had four hits in the two games, including a double, and drove in a run, Elias Ferguson had a hit in each game and Kobe Siy, McGorrian and Andrew Hopkins also had hits for the Pioneers (2-10).
BOYS' GOLF
Providence 249, Canoga Park Armenian General Benevolent Union 306: The Pioneers were victorious in the Liberty League match Monday afternoon at Woodley Lakes Golf Course.