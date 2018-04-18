BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: Burroughs, Burbank volleyball net league wins

By From Staff Reports
Apr 17, 2018 | 9:25 PM

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13: The Bulldogs remained in second place in the Pacific League with the victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.

Burbank improves to 13-5, 7-1 in league.

Burroughs d. Arcadia, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21: Diego Rosal had 21 kills to lead the first-place Indians to a Pacific League victory Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Rumfola and Cole Kaitz added 11 kills each, Jose Solano had 49 assists and Sam Tipton had 16 digs for Burroughs (12-6, 8-0 in league).

BOYS' TENNIS

Burbank 18, Hoover 0: The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 in the Pacific League with the win Tuesday afternoon at home.

Arcadia 16, Burroughs 2: The Indians fell Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific League match at home.

Burroughs is 5-4 in league.

SOFTBALL

Burroughs 22, Pasadena 0: The Indians rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday afternoon on the road.

Burroughs improves to 7-3-1, 6-1 in league.

BASEBALL

Burbank 11, Hoover 3: The Bulldogs won at home Tuesday afternoon to improve to 5-9, 3-4 in the Pacific League.

Pasadena Poly 3, 18, Providence 1,2: The Pioneers dropped a nonleague doubleheader Saturday on the road.

Joey Blanchette had two hits, including a home run, in the opening game and Jacob McGorrian pitched six innings, allowing six hits and one run.

Jake Garrick had four hits in the two games, including a double, and drove in a run, Elias Ferguson had a hit in each game and Kobe Siy, McGorrian and Andrew Hopkins also had hits for the Pioneers (2-10).

BOYS' GOLF

Providence 249, Canoga Park Armenian General Benevolent Union 306: The Pioneers were victorious in the Liberty League match Monday afternoon at Woodley Lakes Golf Course.

