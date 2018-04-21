Sports Roundup: Bell-Jeff boys’ volleyball nets league win

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Bellarmine-Jefferson d. Cantwell Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23: James Filmardirosian had 15 kills to pace the Guards to a Santa Fe League victory Thursday at home.
The Guards improved to 2-2, 2-1 in league.
BASEBALL
Arcadia 5, Burroughs 2: The Indians gave the Apaches a fight Friday afternoon, but lost the Pacific League game on the road.
Andres Salazar was two for three with a double, a walk and a run scored and Matthew Diaz drove in a run for Burroughs (10-11, 4-4 in league).
BOYS' TENNIS
Burroughs 11, Glendale 7: The Indians improved to 6-4 in the Pacific League with the win Thursday afternoon at home.
Kendric Marcy swept his singles sets, 6-0, 6-4, 6-4, for Burroughs.