Sports Roundup: Burroughs volleyball earns ninth straight title share

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Pasadena, 25-4, 25-11, 25-10: The Indians clinched a share of their ninth straight Pacific League championship with the win Tuesday at home.
Burroughs (16-8, 10-0 in league) can secure the title outright with a win Thursday at Burbank.
The Indians had 28 aces against Pasadena, setting a new school team record and Diego Rosal set an Indians record with 10 aces. Kade McGovern had eight aces and eight kills and Connor Burroughs added eight kills.
SOFTBALL
Burbank 21, Pasadena 0 (five innings): Bulldogs pitcher Alyssa Porras allowed one hit and struck out eight in a Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.
Porras was three for four with two runs batted in, Erin Lashkari was three for three with a double and two RBI, Sara Taylor was two for four with a double and two RBI and Maci Jensen was two for three with three RBI for Burbank (11-8, 7-3 in league).
BASEBALL
Pasadena 9, Burbank 1: Burbank managed just three hits in the Pacific League loss Tuesday on the road.
Burbank slipped to 6-10, 4-5 in league.