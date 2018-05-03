Sports Roundup: Providence boys’ track, boys’ volleyball secure league titles

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. Milken Community, 25-20, 25-16, 25-8: The Pioneers won Wednesday on the road to clinch the outright Liberty League championship.
It is the first league title for Providence (17-5, 7-1 in league) since 2014 and last in the Liberty League as the team will move to the Prep League starting with the 2018-19 school year.
Zack Pikhart had 13 kills, Carl Menke had six blocks, Zach Hurts had 15 assists and Weston Tengan had 14 digs for the Pioneers.
St. Bernard d. Bellarmine-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15: The Guards fell in the Santa Fe League play-in match Wednesday on the road, missing an automatic chance to quality for the playoffs.
Bell-Jeff (3-5, 3-4 in league) and St. Bernard tied for second place in league and only the top two finishers get automatic CIF playoff berths.
Bellarmine-Jefferson d. Cantwell Sacred Heart, 25-2, 25-9, 25 11: The Guards earned the victory Tuesday on the road to tie for second place in the Santa Fe League.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Providence in Liberty League finals: The Pioneers captured the program's first league championship in 40 years Tuesday at Burroughs High.
Providence finished with 123 points, with Trinity Clasical Academy (92) placing second and Pacifica Christian (41) claiming third.
Ryan Donnelly paced the Pioneers, winning the 800 meters (2 minutes, 2.67 seconds), placing second in the 1,600 (4:37.03) and taking third in the 3,200 (10:41.03).
Other winners for Providence were Kieran Gehan in the 110 hurdles (17.66), Ryan Clemens in the 300 hurdles (43.50), Bryce Whitaker in the triple jump (38 feet 11 inches), Brian Markey in the shot put (36-6) and Tyler Bridges in the discus (91.8). The Pioneers also took first in the 4x100 relay behind AJ Bautista, Clemens, Montgomery Greene and Whitaker (45.04) and the 4x100 relay behind Bautista, Clemens, Greene and Kirk Helling (3:43.33).
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Providence in Liberty League finals: The Pioneers finished second Tuesday at Burroughs High.
Archer placed first with 98 points and was followed by Providence (84) and Pacifica Christian (72).
Carissa Guardado was a double winner for the Pioneers in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 52.51 seconds) and the 3,200 (12:26.46) and Nicole Rochart won the discus (72 feet 6 inches).
BOYS' GOLF
Burbank, Burroughs in Pacific League individual final: JJ Nakao of Burbank carded a three-over-par 75 on Tuesday to finish second at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.
Nakao, a freshman, qualified for the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional, which will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the same venue. The top six from the field of 16 advanced to CIF. Nakao was the only local athlete to move on.
Burroughs freshmen Kodiak Hernandez shot a 77 and finished seventh.
Ryan McGowan of Burroughs had a 76 to place ninth and teammate Trent Sanchez shot an 83 to take 10th. Jake Panikowski of Burroughs recorded an 88 for 12th. Burroughs' Nico Coccio carded an 83 to finish 14th and teammate Aaron Cohen had an 84 for 15th. Burbank's Kevin Kienlen carded an 87 to place 16th.
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 19, Muir 5: The Indians remained in a first-place tie in the Pacific League with the win Wednesday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs is 11-3-1, 10-1 in league.
Twitter: @jefftsports