Sports Roundup: Providence boys’ track, boys’ volleyball secure league titles

Other winners for Providence were Kieran Gehan in the 110 hurdles (17.66), Ryan Clemens in the 300 hurdles (43.50), Bryce Whitaker in the triple jump (38 feet 11 inches), Brian Markey in the shot put (36-6) and Tyler Bridges in the discus (91.8). The Pioneers also took first in the 4x100 relay behind AJ Bautista, Clemens, Montgomery Greene and Whitaker (45.04) and the 4x100 relay behind Bautista, Clemens, Greene and Kirk Helling (3:43.33).