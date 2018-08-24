Sports Roundup: Providence volleyball improves to 6-0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. Oakwood, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21: The Pioneers ran their record to 6-0 with the nonleague victory Thursday at home.
Ashley Davis had eight kills, Isabella Mahan-Mesa and Jennifer Tolentino had seven digs each, Justine Nuñez had 10 assists, Liana Artunian had eight aces and Maddie Morris had five aces for Providence.
Burroughs d. West Torrance, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15: The Indians ended the Molten Classic with a victory Wednesday at Downey High.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Burbank 214, Hart 218: The Bulldogs opened the season Tuesday with a nonleague victory at El Cariso Golf Course.