BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Sports Roundup: Providence volleyball improves to 6-0

By Staff Reports
Aug 24, 2018 | 2:15 PM

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Providence d. Oakwood, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21: The Pioneers ran their record to 6-0 with the nonleague victory Thursday at home.

Advertisement

Ashley Davis had eight kills, Isabella Mahan-Mesa and Jennifer Tolentino had seven digs each, Justine Nuñez had 10 assists, Liana Artunian had eight aces and Maddie Morris had five aces for Providence.

Burroughs d. West Torrance, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15: The Indians ended the Molten Classic with a victory Wednesday at Downey High.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ GOLF

Burbank 214, Hart 218: The Bulldogs opened the season Tuesday with a nonleague victory at El Cariso Golf Course.

Advertisement
Advertisement