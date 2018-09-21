Sports Roundup: Burbank, Burroughs volleyball roll to league sweeps

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Muir, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19: The Bulldogs improved to 7-10, 5-3 in the Pacific League with the victory Thursday afternoon at home.
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12: The visiting Indians rolled to a Pacific League victory Thursday afternoon.
Valeria Palma had nine kills, Maggie Harris had eight and Lydia Grote added seven for Burroughs (8-3, 7-1 in league).
Westridge d. Providence 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 27-29 15-10: The Pioneers dropped the hard-fought Prep League contest Thursday evening at home.
Ashley Davis and Dolce Prieto had 11 kills each, Justine Nuñez had five aces, 18 assists and 12 digs, Isabella Mahan Mesa had 18 digs and Liana Artunian had seven kills and 20 digs for Providence (13-6, 2-5 in league)
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 15, Hoover 3: The Indians swept all nine doubles sets in securing the Pacific League win Thursday afternoon on te road.
The team of Phuong Nguyen and Irisg Demesa went, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, Isabella Harris-Bermudez and Lauren Pieri went, 6-0, 6-0, 6-3, and Ayana Coha and Suzy Kim went, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 for Burroughs (3-4, 2-3 in league), which received a singles sweep from Sandy LeMay, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.